Local students compete in ‘Amazing Shake’ competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local students are putting their social skills to the test - quite literally.
The Resurrection Catholic School hosted its fourth annual “Amazing Shake” competition on Wednesday.
In this competition, students sit down with local dignitaries, who judge them on their etiquette, conversational skills and overall composure.
Each student is judged based on eye contact, the questions they ask the judges, their responses, and even their handshake.
Courtney Ethridge, a teacher at the school, says this event is highly beneficial when it comes to helping students develop their real-life social skills.
“Just having the conversation skills that are getting lost as our technology goes up - that’s what we’re trying to instill in these kids,” Ethridge said. “Teaching them to have a firm handshake, teaching them eye contact when they’re talking to someone, leaning in when you’re talking to people.”
The winner of this year’s competition was Olivia Niemeier, who’s currently a seventh grader at the school.
