Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-KENTUCKY
Foes push back against medical marijuana bill in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Opponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky have pushed back as the focus shifts to the Senate. The lineup of opposition Wednesday included a prosecutor and a doctor. Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron says more research of medical cannabis is needed. He also warns legalizing it could spark future efforts to allow recreational use. A bill supporter, Jaime Montalvo, says those arguments are an effort to keep Kentucky among the minority of states that haven't legalized medical cannabis. He's with Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states. The bill passed Kentucky's House last month.
POLICE PURSUITS
Kentucky House passes bill requiring police pursuit policies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill requiring law enforcement agencies to develop pursuit policies. The bill is known as "Jill's Law" in honor of Jill Hurst. She died last year after the car she was in was struck by a suspect being pursued by police in Anderson County. The bill passed 84-8 Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate. It would require all of Kentucky's law enforcement agencies to develop a vehicle pursuit policy. It would set training requirements for officers before being allowed to be involved in a pursuit.
FELON VOTING RIGHTS-KENTUCKY
Kentuckians can verify restoration of voting rights online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new effort to help Kentucky residents determine if they're among the nonviolent felons now qualified to vote. The website unveiled Wednesday features a searchable database. It lets people find out if their voting rights were restored. It's a followup to the executive order Beshear signed in December to restore voting rights to nonviolent felons with completed sentences. At the time, the action was estimated to restore voting access for about 140,000 Kentuckians. But Beshear said Wednesday that the figure is higher, at about 152,000 people.
ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Abortion bills advanced by Kentucky House committee
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill to expand the state attorney general's authority to enforce abortion law. The measure would expand the attorney general's power to regulate abortion facilities, including bringing civil or criminal penalties for violations. Media outlets report that the bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. It would enhance the power of Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take enforcement action against abortion clinics without approval from Gov. Andy Beshear's administration. Cameron is an anti-abortion Republican. Beshear is a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
KENTUCKY TORNADO
Tornado damages homes in southern Kentucky
ALVATON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a tornado uprooted trees and damaged more than a dozen homes in a southern Kentucky community. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-2 tornado hit the Alvaton community just after midnight Tuesday morning. The twister's path was about 2 miles long and crossed through part of southeastern Warren County into Allen County. Warren County Emergency Management official told the Daily News that an initial damage assessment found 15 homes were damaged. No injures were reported.
CORRECTIONAL OFFICER CHARGED
Indiana jail officer charged with sexually assaulting woman
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana correctional officer has been arrested after a female inmate he was transporting accused him of assaulting her. Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Malyk Jawaun Johnson of Montgomery was charged Wednesday with sexual battery, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate. Police say Johnson was assigned to pick up the 37-year-old woman at the Henderson County Jail in Henderson, Kentucky, on Feb. 17 and take her to Knox County to face local charges there. While en route, he allegedly stopped at a gas station and bought the woman tobacco. When the two entered Knox County, he allegedly pulled off on a rural road and assaulted the woman. She told her attorney, who told prosecutors.