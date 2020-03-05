KWC students in TN during deadly storm

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a state of emergency in central Tennessee from those deadly tornadoes that moved through earlier this week.
Two Kentucky Wesleyan College freshman, Dalton Karstens and Cody Stevens, were on spring break in Lebanon when it happened.
Karstens is from that area. He says his house is okay, but about five to ten miles up the road, it’s destruction.
Stevens is from Miami, Florida. He says he’s used to hurricanes, and the winds from this storm were really strong.
“There was a car door in a tree, some parts in trees. I mean at one point we were driving around, there was one house just split in half - no roof no nothing. Others are roofless - completely blown off of it. It was utter insanity,” said Stevens.
They say most restaurants are still closed because of lost food from power outages.
They say a lot of the power is back on now.
