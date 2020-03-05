Dog found shot in Muhlenberg Co.

Muhlenberg Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Humane society officials in Muhlenberg County are trying to find out who is responsible for the death of a dog.
Officials say a Good Samaritan found the dog Wednesday on Highway 431 near the railroad tracks coming into Central City.
The person who found him thought he had been hit by a car, but he had actually been shot in the head.
He was taken to the Muhlenberg County Animal Hospital, but didn’t make it.
Officials say the dog had just been adopted by a family a few months ago, but got loose around noon Wednesday.
He was found a short time later.
Humane Society officials are asking anyone with information to please let them know.
