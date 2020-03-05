Correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting Henderson Co. female inmate

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Knox County Correctional Officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate from Henderson County, Kentucky.
Malyk Johnson, 23-years-old, turned himself on Wednesday after a 37-year-old female inmate accused him of the crime. She says the alleged assault took place during a transfer on Feb. 17
According to the inmate, Johnson assaulted her after pulling off of U.S. 41 in Knox County before arriving at the jail.
Johnson has since been transferred to the Pike County Jail.
According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, effective Wednesday, Johnson is no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office.
