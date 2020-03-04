Chilly Friday, warmer weekend, rain next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will send temperatures tumbling for Friday. With sunny skies, the high will reach 46, about 5 degrees below the normal high. Over the weekend, we’ll keep the sunny skies and winds will become southerly. Saturday’s highs will reach the middle 50s. Sunday through Thursday will be warmer than normal with highs in the low to middle 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will head back into the Tri-State on Monday and will be possible each day next week.