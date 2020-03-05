CAUGHT ON CAMERA: N.J. State police troopers rescue man from burning semitruck


CAUGHT ON CAMERA: N.J. State police troopers rescue man from burning semi
March 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:43 AM

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI/CNN) - Body camera footage captures the moment two New Jersey state troopers pulled a man from a burning truck with seconds to spare.

Trooper Robert Tarleton was talking to the driver of a stopped vehicle on the interstate Monday afternoon when he heard the crash.

“I heard the truck hit the guardrail and at that point I looked up and I saw the truck crash,” Tarleton said. “And I knew that... somebody could be hurt over there.”

A semitruck had ran off the side of the road before hitting a guardrail, New Jersey State Police reported. Just moments after the crash, the cab of the truck was up in the flames.

Tarleton ran back to his patrol car to request fire assistance and EMS before sprinting over to the fiery crash, according to New Jersey State Police.

Lt. Edward Ryer just happened to be heading home from work when he saw the crash and pulled over.

Troopers Pull Man from Fiery Truck Seconds before it Explodes Bridgewater Township, N.J. – Two New Jersey State Troopers pulled a man out of a burning tractor-trailer on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township, Somerset County just seconds before it exploded. On Monday, March 2, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Trooper Robert Tarleton was speaking with a driver on a motor vehicle stop northbound on I-287 at milepost 20 when a nearby tractor trailer ran off the right side of the road in the express lanes, striking the guardrail and bridge abutment before becoming engulfed in flames. When Trooper Tarleton heard the impact and observed the crash, he immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash. As he drove to the scene, Trooper Tarleton calmly provided an update to dispatch before exiting his vehicle and sprinting to the burning tractor-trailer. As he approached the truck, State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work when he witnessed the crash, was out of his vehicle attempting to rescue the driver from the cab. Trooper Tarleton and Lieutenant Ryer then worked together to pull the driver from the burning cab, dragging him to safety, seconds before it exploded. The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Together, the two men pulled the driver from the burning cab moments before it exploded.

The driver, 63-year-old Ron Hickman, of Ohio, only suffered minor injuries, according to the New Jersey State Police.

He is now resting back home in Ohio with his family.

"Just said that he felt dizzy and lightheaded and the only other thing he remembered was waking up next to the officer on the road,” Hickman’s daughter, Tabitha Finnegan, said.

Finnegan says watching the video was shocking.

"I broke down crying. My dad was extremely lucky,” she said.

Tarleton says he’s glad that he was in the right place at the right time.

“Hopefully that made a difference there,” Tarleton said. “But other than that, I'm just really happy that everything panned out the way that it did."

Hickman’s daughter says they hope to go to New Jersey soon to thank the troopers in person.

New Jersey State Police says the crash still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media, Inc. contributed to this report.