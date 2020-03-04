VCSO demonstrates new restraint device

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated a new law enforcement tool on Wednesday.
Think of it as a high tech version of throwing a lasso around someone.
The Bola Wrap is designed to provide law enforcement with another option to control a person and can be used in situations where a deputy is not confronted with an imminent attack.
“Us trying to get them to comply, or to come to us, or to surrender themselves to us," Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding said. "Oftentimes we are at a standstill with people and the only option is to forcibly grab hold of them or maybe tase them. This is something where we can immobilize their hands or legs and slow their chances of running and slow them down from trying to strike out at us.”
Officials from both the sheriff’s office and the Evansville Police Department participated to decide if the device will be a useful tool for their departments.
“Any time we can use less than lethal force, that’s a win for us and a win for the community,” Evansville Police Department Sgt. Steve Kleeman said.
Once ejected, the tether discharges and wraps around the person.
Where it hits them depends on where the officer points the green light.
“There’s nothing worse than a family being called, or calling the police to help them and then something horrible happens. So using a device like this, although there are no panaceas in law enforcement, we believe this is one that will help minimize harm to all concerned," said former Police Commissioner Richard Ross.
Officials from both the sheriff's office and Evansville police department say they endorse it and they're hopefully looking to move forward with the device.
