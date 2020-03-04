Valpo meets Evansville in MVC tourney

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Donovan Clay, Mileek McMillan, Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser have collectively accounted for 40 percent of Valparaiso's scoring this season. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have scored 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 57 percent of all Purple Aces points over their last five.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 29.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 63 percent of his foul shots this season.