Travel industry feels impacts from coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the industries being heavily impacted by the coronavirus is the travel industry, which includes companies here in Evansville.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., Chellsie Parker will talk with a travel agency who shares the concerns they’ve had from their clients and what they want people to know as we head into the spring break travel season.
Plus, some things you can do if you do plan to travel and what the government has to say about traveling to areas with the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.