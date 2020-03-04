Students hear from vets about military life, experiences, mental health

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some local students got the chance to hear about life in the military from veterans of all different eras.
Wednesday marked the seventh year for New Tech Institute hosting the Hoosier Veteran Consortium.
One veteran says this is the best time to be alive and actually see firsthand, the stories students have been reading about in their textbooks. Another Veteran encouraged students to consider military careers, while Iraqi war veteran Josh Jones shared about mental health challenges following combat.
“This service dog actually saved my life," said Jones. "After I came home, I really stuggled and could not get my feet underneath me. I came home from Iraq and I could not get it off me. Thankfully, I found the service dog and it saved my life. It really kind of tunred my life around.”
This event is part of New Tech’s “America at War” project. Students will record their discussions with veterans so they can be archived with the Evansville Wartime Museum.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.