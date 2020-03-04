Plans for new Jefferson Elementary School unveiled

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The team designing the new Jefferson Elementary School in Henderson unveiled its renderings on Tuesday.
Plans for the two-story elementary school were designed with input from a lot of people. The design team tells us they spoke with staff and teachers to make the perfect plan.
Jefferson Elementary School was built in 1964. Now, nearly 56 years later, the school is being abandoned. The new Jefferson Elementary School is being built near the South Middle School campus behind the football field.
“We’re very proud of the fact that I think that this project represents the collective ideas of all the people involved," Jeff Justice said.
After a final input by the school board, the final design is in.
It’s a two-story building with housing features that even the design team is finding innovative and new.
“A two-story learning commons area, it is a space that will become the heart of the school, one that is visible from all parts of the school and one that has some great natural light, and quite honestly I think it will inspire the kids to do some great work," Justice said.
However, not everyone at the rezoning board meeting was excited about the new designs. One man stood up and said he wants the school board to consider another location.
“The city oughta have the opportunity in the future to expand that cemetery," said Harvey Ershing, a community member.
According to the plans, a fence will be placed between the school and the neighboring cemetery. The same man brought up drainage issues in the area and the proximity of the new school to the middle school that is already there.
Despite the concerns, the design team is excited to see this project come to fruition.
They tell us the best part is seeing the students’ faces light up when they see their new school for the first time.
The school board is still waiting to get the final okay from the Kentucky Department of Education. Once that is complete, they can find a construction team and break ground.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.