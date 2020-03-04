OVC Tournament tips off at the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - College basketball fans are making their way to downtown Evansville as the Ohio Valley Conference tournament tips off at the Ford Center.
The Ford Center has now played host to the OVC basketball tournament for the third straight year.
The OVC women’s tournament is officially underway after No. 1 seeded Tennessee-Martin kicked things off with an 88-33 victory over No. 8 seeded Murray State on Wednesday afternoon.
The men’s side of the bracket will open their games with No. 5 seeded Tennessee State taking on No. 8 seeded Morehead State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
