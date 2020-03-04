2020 OVC Tournament to start Wed. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will officially back in Evansville on Wednesday for the third straight year.
The Ford Center will play host to an exciting tournament of college hoops all week long with the grand finale set for Saturday for both the men and women.
Now there may not be any Ja Morant plays to wow the crowd this year, but there are nearly 10 local hometown players set to make their return, including Harrison’s Rilee Epley, Memorial’s Sam DeVault, and of course Mater Dei’s Maura Muensterman, giving local fans reason enough to grab a seat at the Ford Center.
“You can’t turn around in Evansville in this downtown area and not see some level of signage or welcome to the Ohio Valley Conference," OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. "There’s something about feeling welcome, and feeling special that’s really impactful, for adults it’s nice but for student-athletes, it’s tremendously meaningful. We want them to have a memorable experience that they can cherish for the rest of their lives, and Evansville provides that. What’s really important to us is that our student-athletes play in front of a lot of people. So I’m hopeful that a lot of people from the local community will come out as well.”
There’s so much more than just games to check out all week long at the Ford Center.
Don’t miss the Admissions Fair on Thursday night where all 12 OVC schools will be present, and youth teams will take the court Friday to show off their skills.
