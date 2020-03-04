2020 OVC Tournament to start Wed. in Evansville

“You can’t turn around in Evansville in this downtown area and not see some level of signage or welcome to the Ohio Valley Conference," OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. "There’s something about feeling welcome, and feeling special that’s really impactful, for adults it’s nice but for student-athletes, it’s tremendously meaningful. We want them to have a memorable experience that they can cherish for the rest of their lives, and Evansville provides that. What’s really important to us is that our student-athletes play in front of a lot of people. So I’m hopeful that a lot of people from the local community will come out as well.”