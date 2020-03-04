OVC, Ford Center officials prepare in event of illness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The OVC tournament will bring thousands of visitors to Evansville, but that also means it could bring in unwanted illnesses.
The Ford Center is the epicenter of OVC basketball this week. Fans from all around the region will bring their passion and energy into the arena.
Ford Center Executive Director Scott Schoenike knows that means germs will be brought with them as well.
“You know we keep out the hand sanitizer units," Schoenike said. "I think we’re in pretty good shape of wiping everything down during the week, so I think we are in good shape precautionary, but things can always change really quick.”
Last week, the CDC warned U.S. citizens of a potential coronavirus outbreak, and OVC tournament administrators are not taking it lightly.
“We’ve talked to our university presidents to say, we will keep them informed if we have to make decisions quickly," OVC Commissioner Beth Debauche said. "And we’ve talked to the representatives here with the sports corporation to stay in quick communication if we would need to.”
Even those who the people are paying to see have been urged to take caution.
"We’ve instructed our coaches that if any student-athletes or coaching staff feels ill, to please let us know so we can make a determination based on that, Debauche said.
Of course, they still want fans to come out and enjoy some basketball, but like always, to keep your health and others in mind.
“Obviously with the hand sanitizer and washing your hands when you’re here in the building. Some of the common things that you should be doing anyways, just be more diligent on those and I think we should make it through this week," Schoenike said.
Precautionary and reactionary measures have been discussed all week.
