OrthoPediatrics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 29 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.
The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $19 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.3 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $13.7 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $72.6 million.
OrthoPediatrics shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.81, a climb of almost 8% in the last 12 months.
