Officials working to stop “meth scourge” in Owensboro
Local officials are currently working to fight against the city’s recent drug problem, which they describe as a “meth scourge.” (Source: Merrill Police Department)
By Keaton Eberly | March 4, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:11 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local officials are currently working to fight against the city’s recent drug problem, which they describe as a “meth scourge.”

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says he’s in the process of applying to get the city designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). This means Owensboro would receive federal funds to help fight drug usage and trafficking.

The HIDTA program is a drug-prohibition enforcement program that provides assistance to law enforcement agencies operating in areas considered to be critical drug-trafficking regions.

