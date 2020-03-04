Officials working to stop “meth scourge” in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local officials are currently working to fight against the city’s recent drug problem, which they describe as a “meth scourge.”
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says he’s in the process of applying to get the city designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). This means Owensboro would receive federal funds to help fight drug usage and trafficking.
The HIDTA program is a drug-prohibition enforcement program that provides assistance to law enforcement agencies operating in areas considered to be critical drug-trafficking regions.
