New site gives convicted felons more accessibility to voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to an executive order signed in December, 152,000 Kentuckians with non-violent criminal records regained their right to vote.
Beginning Thursday, they can also go online and check their status and register all at one time.
Anyone with a past criminal record can visit a new website to check their voting eligibility, then register to vote. The mission is to register every eligible voter.
“My faith teaches me forgiveness,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That we should welcome those Kentuckians back into our neighborhoods and recognize that they are full human beings.”
As someone’s sentence is ending, he or she will be contacted about their restored rights.
Raoul Cunningham, president of the Kentucky NAACP, has been fighting for civil rights for decades, and said Kentucky is moving in the right direction with the site that updates every day.
“It’s precious,” Cunningham said. “It is sacred, and we must help those who need assistance.”
April 20 is the last day to register for the May primaries.
To check your status and register to vote, click or tap here.
