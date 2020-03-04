Nashville area teams, workers here for OVC tourney after deadly tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than 48 hours after a tornado devastated Nashville, Tennesse, basketball teams and employees from the city here for the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament are still dealing with the aftermath.
The OVC, which is based in Nashville, has a lot of employees in Evansville this week for the tournament. Many of those workers woke up to the news of tornado damage in Tennessee.
Several teams in this week’s tournament are from the Nashville area as well.
