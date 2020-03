EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered clouds and mild temperatures across the Tri-State on Wednesday. High temps reached the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 60s. Northerly winds will push temps down into the upper 40s on Friday, and the middle 50s on Saturday. We’ll bounce back into the mid 60s Sunday through Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms likely on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.