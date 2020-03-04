Man accused of punching dog, resisting arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges, including animal cruelty.
Police say they were called late Tuesday afternoon to a residence on Lodge Avenue.
The victim told officers Terry Merriweather punched her dog, then punched her in the face.
Officers say Merriweather would not cooperate during his arrest.
While they tried to get him to the police car, officers say he struggled, causing a cut on one officer’s arm, and an abrasion on another officer’s arm.
They say he kicked the computer in the police cruiser several times.
Merriweather is charged with battery of a public safety official, battery, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, and animal cruelty.
