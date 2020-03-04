Little and Rivera honored by GLVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) and junior guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana) were honored with All-Great Lakes Valley Conference post-season honors in a release today. Little was named first team All-GLVC, while Rivera was selected for the league’s second team.
Little leads the Screaming Eagles with 16.6 points per game overall, 15.2 in league play, while grabbing 8.3 rebounds per contest. He has had nine double-doubles this season and recorded a career-high 31 points versus the University of Indianapolis last weekend.
The junior forward became the 21st Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points this season and is only the seventh player in USI history to have 1,000-or-more points and 600-or-more rebounds in a career. He continues to make his move up USI’s all-time rankings, moving into 13th all-time with 1,152 career points and sixth all-time with 701 career rebounds.
Rivera is third on the team in scoring with 12.0 points per contest, 12.6 in GLVC action, and had a career-high 19 versus Maryville University. The junior guard is nearing the top 10 all-time at USI in assists, currently sitting in 12th (272), and averaging a team-high 3.3 per outing.
Little, Rivera, and the Screaming Eagles (21-7) start post-season play Friday as the fourth seed in the GLVC Tournament. USI takes on fifth-seeded Bellarmine University at 8:30 p.m. Friday at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.