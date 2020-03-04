Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-FOOD-STAMPS
States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change
CHICAGO (AP) — From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits. They've filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly-funded job training, created pilot programs and doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color. Social service agencies say they won't be able to keep up with the growing need, making increased homelessness and more hospital visits the biggest concerns. Experts say they’ve already seen troubling signs in states that have voluntarily made similar changes.
PHOTO ID-VOTING
GOP-backed voter photo ID bill passes Kentucky House
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill to require voters to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot. The Republican-backed measure passed 62-35 Tuesday. It returns to the Senate, which will consider whether to accept changes made by the House. Supporters say the bill would provide greater security for elections. Democratic opponents countered that voter impersonation isn't a problem. They say the photo ID requirement would suppress turnout among minorities, the elderly and disabled voters.
HEALTH CARE-KENTUCKY
Beshear touts guaranteed coverage for preexisting conditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to jump-start a stalled health care bill. The measure would prevent health insurers from denying coverage due to preexisting medical conditions. The bill's supporters said Tuesday there's a growing sense of urgency to pass the legislation. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era federal health care law guaranteeing health coverage for people with preexisting conditions. Supporters say the state needs a backup law to maintain coverage in case the Affordable Care Act is struck down. Beshear says about 1.8 million Kentuckians have preexisting conditions,
DRIVER'S LICENSES-KENTUCKY
Bill advances to shift KY driver's licensing operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A House panel has advanced a bill to have Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet eventually assume control of all driver's licensing operations. The measure cleared the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday. It now goes to the full House. The bill would shift responsibility for issuing traditional driver's licenses away from circuit court clerk's offices. It sets a mid-2022 deadline for the transition to occur. The transportation cabinet already oversees issuance of Real ID cards, which many people will eventually need to board domestic airline flights. Transportation officials say the plan is to set up regional offices to issue Real ID licenses and traditional driver's licenses.
OBIT-LEXINGTON COUNCILMAN
Lexington-Fayette County Councilman Jake Gibbs dead at 66
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Linda Gorton says Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilman Jake Gibbs has died. He was 66. The cause of death was not given. Gorton said in a statement Tuesday that Gibbs enjoyed and protected the city's historic neighborhoods and downtown as well as defending the environment. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Gibbs represented much of downtown and neighborhoods surrounding the University of Kentucky. Gibbs was first elected in 2014. He announced last year he would not seek reelection in November.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of deaths from devastating tornadoes in Tennessee has risen to 24. Gov. Bill Lee announced the increase Tuesday at a news conference with Nashville Mayor John Cooper. Rescuers were searching through shattered neighborhoods for bodies less than a day after the storms ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state as families slept. Authorities say some of the victims died in their beds. The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified number of people were missing.