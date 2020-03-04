Jury reaches verdict in Warrick Co. baby death trial

Jaxson Wheeler
By Jill Lyman | March 4, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 8:43 AM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Thaddious Rice.

Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry confirms Rice was found guilty of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

He had been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the 2017 death of 10-month-old Jaxson Wheeler.

We’re told the jury deliberated until about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Court records show Rice is also facing charges in two cases in Vanderburgh County. One is rape, and the other is sexual misconduct with a minor.

