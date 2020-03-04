Ivy Tech names new chancellor of Evansville campus

Vidal expressed gratitude for a new career that will continue to impact the community. “I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and platform to continue to work for a community that I have grown to love dearly,” Vidal said. “I strongly believe in southwest Indiana’s potential and Ivy Tech’s excellent team of faculty, staff and partners who play a key role in fully realizing this potential. We have an opportunity to equip our population, including those hidden and underrepresented parts of our society, with the skills needed to support our vision for economic growth and quality of life. I am committed to fully leveraging my experience, cultural background and passion to make Ivy Tech a beacon of hope for our community.”