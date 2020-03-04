Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is ruling out no contingencies when it comes to coronavirus and the NCAA Tournament. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy did not dismiss the possibility of games being played with no fans in arenas. The games presumably would still be televised. The NCAA declined further comment to The Associated Press on the possibility of no fans in the stands. Also, the NCAA announced it has established a coronavirus advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68 on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season. Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.
UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Louisville is the unquestioned headliner at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Cardinals won the regular-season race outright for the first time since joining the league before the 2014-15 season. They had shared the regular-season crown with Notre Dame the past two years. This year's Louisville team finished two games ahead of No. 10 North Carolina State as it pursues a second ACC Tournament title. The tournament opens Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Louisville, N.C. State, Duke and No. 22 Florida State have byes into Friday's quarterfinals. The championship game is set for Sunday.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ball State beat Central Michigan 85-68. The Cardinals (14-16, 6-10) entered play Northern Illinois on Friday with a chance to claim a Mid-American Conference, West Division title. Kyle Mallers scored 15 points and Ishmael El-Amin added 12 for Ball State (17-13, 10-7), which led 41-25 at halftime and held the Chippewas to 38% shooting (23 of 60). Luke Bumbalough had 11 points. Rob Montgomery and Dallas Morgan scored 19 points apiece for Central Michigan (16-17, 6-11), which lost its ninth straight and entered the game tied for fifth in conference standings. David DiLeo had 11 points and seven rebounds.