Golf carts stolen in Mt. Vernon found 250 miles away

Posey Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Police say the mystery of stolen golf carts in Mt. Vernon was solved.
That led police to a home in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Detectives say they didn’t find them there, but found other items taken from Dearborn County.
The owner of that home was arrested on local felony theft charges.
Detectives then found two of the three missing carts in Ripley County. That’s some 250 miles away from Mt. Vernon.
The carts were stored in the same trailer seen in the videos police released.
Mt. Vernon officers say the same man arrested in Lawrenceburg will be facing burglary charges in Posey County too.
Police have not yet released his name.
