EVSC receives five failing letter grades; Warrick earn 13 A’s

INDIANA (WFIE) - The State Board of Education has released school letter grades for the 2018-2019 year.
- EVSC - five F’s, seven A’s
- MSD Mt. Vernon - three A’s
- MSD North Posey - two A’s (North Posey High School, South Terrace Elementary)
- South, East Gibson - one A
- Warrick: 13 A’s
EVSC released a statement after the letter grades were released.
“The school letter grades released earlier today are from the 18-19 school year, which is a result of the hold-harmless provision approved by the state legislature last month. As we have indicated in the past, the EVSC values accountability; however, we focus on more relevant data points that allow us to make instructional decisions in the best interest of our teachers and students. Our frustration with Indiana’s school accountability system continues, as the school letter grades for last year are now being released only one month before we take ILEARN again for this school year.”
