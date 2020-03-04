EPD: Drunk driver hits house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house has been damaged, and police say it’s because of a drunk driver.
Records show 38-year-old Daniel Cohoon is charged with battery with injury, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, omvwi, and omvwi refusal.
An arrest affidavit is not yet available for Cohoon, but a summary in the police reports shows officers were called to the corner of Bayard Park Blvd. and Kelsey Ave. late Tuesday night.
Police say Cohoon was driving a truck that hit a home.
The homeowner tells us he and his wife were asleep and woke up to the sound of the crash.
They were not hurt.
He says the driver of the truck got out and argued with some women who were in another car.
He says he saw police take him away in handcuffs.
The homeowner is now waiting on his homeowner’s insurance to assess the damage.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.