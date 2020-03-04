Dubois Co. school leaders petitioning for bus-stop cameras

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - School leaders are petitioning their local government to buy cameras for school buses with the hope to catch and prosecute people who ignore stop-arms.
Jerry Hunefeld, with the Dubois County Council, tells us they haven’t made a decision yet if they will be providing funding for the bus stop arms. Hunefeld says he’s asked school leaders to explore other funding options besides the county.
He also says it’s not that they don’t want to pass funding for the bus stop arms, but they also have other projects that need funding, like the $40 million jail project that’s in the works.
“I don’t think anybody argues about the safety issue," Hunefeld said. "Everybody wants our school kids to be safe. So I don’t think there’s any argument there.”
Hunefeld says school leaders are asking for roughly $24,000 to buy stop-arm cameras. He says they have another meeting coming up towards the end of March where they may discuss more.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.