Diamond Lake Resort plans to add splash pad
By Keaton Eberly | March 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 7:09 PM

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Diamond Lake Resort is adding a new attraction just in time for the return of warmer weather.

Resort owners say they are planning to install a splash pad right next to the pool. The project is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Brian Smith, one of the co-owners of the Diamond Lake Resort in Owensboro, says the 400 square foot structure will have a bucket dump for children to play underneath. He’s hoping the new addition will help with overflow from the pool.

Smith says they hope to add a new attraction to the property every year.

