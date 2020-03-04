2 arrested on drug charges in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing drug charges in Muhlenberg County.
Pennyrile Narcotics Taskforce says 47-year-old Carrie Groves was found selling meth near Highway 62 and 175. Detectives reported finding roughly 28 grams and $1,600.
At around the same time, the agency also says 41-year-old Ricky Groves was found with roughly seven grams of meth and over $1,000 on State Route 601.
Investigators say a search warrant of his home led to 18 more grams of meth and some pills.
Both of them are in the Muhlenberg County Jail.
