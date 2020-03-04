EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have another mild and breezy day ahead of us, but we are starting out with calm and chilly conditions.
Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s right now but will quickly climb through 40s and into the 50s this morning before topping out in the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon.
Our skies will stay mostly clear through the first half of the day, but we will see more clouds as we head into the afternoon and evening.
Although I doubt it will be quite as windy as yesterday, today will still be rather breezy with sustained winds from the west around 5 to 10 mph this morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph by midday and into the afternoon with 20 to 25 mph gusts.
The wind will let up as the sun sets this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday looks pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures around 60°, but our winds will start to pick up again Thursday night, pushing colder air into our region from the north-northwest as we head into Friday.
Although Friday will be mostly sunny, temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s to near 50°, and the northerly wind may make it feel colder.
Our winds will calm Saturday as high pressure takes over, and temperatures will climb into the mid 50s under sunny skies.
Our winds will pick back up from the south Sunday, and temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday. However, rain also returns to the forecast Monday and continues into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west.
