WorkOne Southwest partners with Vincennes University-Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - WorkOne Southwest just opened up a new building at Vincennes University-Jasper campus.
Sara Worstell, the spokesperson for WorkOne Southwest, says this will help provide students and all its clients with the tools they need to find work here in the Tri-State.
"This is a one-stop. They can come in, get that career counseling, as well as access to the full the list of the training's that Vincennes University- Jasper offers," said Worstell.
Worstell says this new location will contribute to helping the Tri-State workforce boom along with creating more opportunities for communities to work together.
We’re told all services are free and people don’t have to schedule an appointment, they can walk right in.
