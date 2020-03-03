USI Women begin post-season play Thursday

• We meet again, at long last! Ok, maybe not that long. USI and Bellarmine are meeting for the third time this year and the second time in a week when they square off against each other in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament. Thursday’s game is a rematch of last year’s GLVC Tournament first-round matchup, in which the then No. 6 seeded Knights defeated the then No. 3 seeded Eagles, 68-57. Interestingly, Thursday’s game is just the fourth time in 78 meetings that the two rivals have met in the post-season and just the third time they have faced each other in the GLVC Tournament.