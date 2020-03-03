UE men’s basketball set for 1st round of MVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The bracket is set for Arch Madness in St. Louis starting Wednesday night. The Purple Aces, having not won a single conference game this season, will now try their hand at a Cinderella run in the MVC Tournament.
Evansville notched the 10th seed coming into the tournament with Valparaiso rankings as the seventh seed.
The good thing about this matchup is the Aces fell by only a combined four points to the Crusaders this season.
Back at the beginning of January, UE fell in overtime, and then later that month the team rallied from an 18 point deficit to fall short by just two points.
“We had our sights set on it since the beginning of the season," said K.J. Riley, UE senior. "We knew that we had to win a certain amount of games, but we’re not worried about it. We know that we’re the best team in the conference, we haven’t shown it, but we got a lot of things to fix, and I think that we could really win it.”
“If we play at the level that we’re capable, and we can sustain it and play consistently at that level, then I feel like we can be successful," coach Lickliter said. "Just take it, the cliche, take it a game at a time, a possession at a time, but if we could really do that as individuals, it would be to our benefit without question.”
The tip-off is set for 8:35 Wednesday night.
