Schools taking precautions when it comes to coronavirus

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Schools across the country are taking precautions when it comes to the coronavirus. In Daviess County, officials tell us they’re talking to students and staff about how to prevent the spread of illness.
While there have not been any documented cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, health officials tell us it’s important to spread the word about good hygiene and the best ways to stay healthy.
“This is such a rapidly, unfolding scenario and event that’s occurring," said Jessica Austin, an epidemiologist at Green River District Health Department. “We’re getting new guidance every day, and because it is a new strand of coronavirus, the CDC is kind of learning as their going.”
Daviess County Public Schools Health Coordinator Wendi Kozel says the district is taking similar precautions to prevent the flu.
“We have a great maintenance and custodial staff who are working very hard to make sure we’re keeping the building clean and disinfected. Focusing on a lot of the high contact items, shared contact like doorknobs, keyboards, desks, things like that," Kozel said.
Owensboro Public Schools sent a letter to parents stating that they are prepared to deal with outbreaks of illness. School officials say they’re working with local and national healthcare groups too.
“Good hand hygiene, hand washing, make sure your washing for 20 seconds or more," Austin said. “In the absence of having soap and water, use hand sanitizers.”
Kozel says if coronavirus were to strike the area, they would follow the lead of the Green River District Health Department.
“We have very close contact with them, and they will always let us know when, and if, we need to be aware and change our protocols," Kozel said.
“We definitely would be here to help and provide assistance, recommendation and any guidance we have in that situation," Austin said.
Health department officials say they’re working to stay up to date on the most current information and push that out to local partners including schools.
