Rice trial continues in Warrick Co.

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) -The trial continues for 23-year-old Thaddious Rice, who’s facing murder and neglect of a dependent charges.
Officials say it’s in connection with the death of his son 10-month-old Jaxson Wheeler in April 2017. According to the Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry, the prosecution is still presenting.
They may be finished by Tuesday, then the defenses will begin. When this trial started Tuesday, we were told it may last up to two weeks.
