2 Owensboro deaths believed to be murder-suicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New information on a homicide investigation in Owensboro has been released.
Police were dispatched to perform a welfare check in the 2600 block of Epworth Lane around 5 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they say they found two people dead inside the home.
Officers say they believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Patricia Murphy and 68-year-old Donald Murphy.
Police say they think Donald took his own life after shooting and killing his wife Patricia.
William Byers, who was friends with the couple, says he’s lived next door to them for forty years. He says he was shocked to hear the news.
“This has always been a peaceful, friendly, quiet neighborhood. And for something like this to happen, it pretty much rocks you to your core," Byers said.
Police say they do not believe there is any further threat to the community. This is still an open investigation.
If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call the Owensboro Police Department.
