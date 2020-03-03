Owensboro company working on coronavirus vaccine

“RAI operating company Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. , known as KBP, has in the past worked with another company and the government to develop a drug treatment for the Ebola virus. In addition, we have contacted HHS Secretary Azar about KBP and its potential to assist the government on this new virus, as it did with Ebola. KBP is in the process of developing a vaccine candidate that we hope to have available for testing within the next few weeks. RAI Group and its subsidiary KBP are pleased to be able to make this effort to, hopefully, contribute to the effort to address this important public health issue.”