OPD investigating after 2 bodies found on Epworth Lane

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they found two dead in the 2600 block of Epworth Lane.
Officer Boggess with the OPD says they got a call for a welfare check around 4:44 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they say they found two people who were dead.
Boggess tells us they suspect foul play. He also says they believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no outstanding threat to the community.
We will update this story when more information is available.
