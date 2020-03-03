Ohio Co. woman charged with attempted murder

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County woman is facing an attempted murder charge.
Deputies say they responded to the report of shots fired at a home on Harmons Ferry Road in Utica Tuesday morning.
They say they found Brandon Sutton outside, claiming his girlfriend, Kimberly Austin was inside and armed.
Austin told deputies she fired a shot at Sutton, then threw the gun into a field behind the home.
Authorities say they recovered the gun, and Austin was taken into custody.
She faces additional charges of Wanton Endangerment, Tampering with Evidence, and Assault.
She was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.