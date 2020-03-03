Newburgh student gets trip of a lifetime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Newburgh student will be going on a trip of a lifetime.
Madeline Stewart is an eighth-grade student at Castle South Middle School.
Her teachers say she always finds a way to ask about space travel during science class. When teacher Shannon Hart found out the first woman of color to be accepted into NASA’s space program, Dr. Mae Jamison was coming to Evansville, she reached out to organizers to see if Maddy could meet her.
Not only did she say yes, the group “Women Stepping Up” is paying for Maddy to attend the NASA Space Academy over spring break.
“That’s just something that I’ve always been interested in,” Stewart said. "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little. I always like chemistry and making things and building things.
Maddy will head to Huntsville for the camp in a few weeks.
