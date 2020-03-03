Nashville residents with Tri-State connections react to tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve been hearing from several Nashville residents with Tri-State connections. One of those people used to work at our station not too long ago.
We’ve heard from several people who live in Nashville, including Former 14 News Reporter Kate O’Rourke. She now works at Vanderbilt University.
Kate says she was just laying in bed when she started hearing something outside. She says she got on her phone to see what was going on, and that’s when she saw there was a warning.
She also says she wasn’t anywhere that was badly damaged, but she says there was a lot of uncertainty in those moments the storm was hitting.
“At the time, I didn’t know anything," Kate said. "I was just texting my sister. I was texting my friends and family that live here. Some people slept through it. I don’t know how that happened.”
Kate is okay and also says her family in Nashville is safe, but she says people are passionate about the city.
She’s hopeful the city will be just fine.
