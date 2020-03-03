Madisonville eye another deep playoff run

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deep run in last year’s Kentucky State Basketball Tournament that ended in the Elite Eight, fans could sense that there was something cooking over in Madisonville.
Now as favorites to win the 2nd Region Tournament and make an even deeper run this season, the Maroons have put the entire state on notice.
Whether it’s the fact that they’ve only lost three games all year, or that they just won the program’s seventh straight district title.
Whatever reason it may be, as the region tournament begins in just a few days, the Maroons currently sit atop the standings and plan on using their experience to help guide them back to Lexington.
“Oh, we’re very confident, cause we’ve had a tough schedule all year," said Kenny White, a Madisonville senior. "Just come in, play some of these teams that we know we have to play, we already beat some of them, so we’ve gotta come focused and play every game.”
“We come in with a lot of confidence knowing that we’re ready to play every single game, and I’m just ready to see what happens in the tournament," said Ksuan Casey, a Madisonville senior. "We’re very very hungry, ya know, we’re ready to get to that State Championship, all the way, we’re not trying to hold back this year, we’re trying to go all the way.”
“Having a team that’s been there, and they have state tournament experience, they understand that they have gotta bring their best each and every night," said coach Matt Beshear. "We’re gonna continue to work on us, getting better individually and as a team and hopefully we can stay hot these next two weeks and get back to Rupp Arena.”
Before the Maroons eye a deep post-season run, they’ll have to first get through the 2nd Region Tournament.
That starts first with Madisonville and Henderson County set to go head-to-head Wednesday in round one. That game is set to tip-off at 7:30 at Hopkinsville High School.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.