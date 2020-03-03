Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It would be a crime in Kentucky to spread personal information of a minor online with the intent to harass, abuse or frighten under a bill the Senate passed. The bill was passed by a vote of 30-6 on Monday and now goes to the House, where a similar measure died last year. The bill's sponsor is Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel. The legislation stems from an interaction between Kentucky teenager Nick Sandmann and a Native American activist that went viral in early 2019. McDaniel says Sandmann was the target of a barrage of social media comments after the interaction in Washington, D.C., was posted online.