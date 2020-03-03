Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PERSONAL INFORMATION-SOCIAL MEDIA
Senate OK's bill to protect minors from online harassment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It would be a crime in Kentucky to spread personal information of a minor online with the intent to harass, abuse or frighten under a bill the Senate passed. The bill was passed by a vote of 30-6 on Monday and now goes to the House, where a similar measure died last year. The bill's sponsor is Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel. The legislation stems from an interaction between Kentucky teenager Nick Sandmann and a Native American activist that went viral in early 2019. McDaniel says Sandmann was the target of a barrage of social media comments after the interaction in Washington, D.C., was posted online.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
Senate hopeful Booker endorses Sanders for president
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. Booker's endorsement Monday creates a sharp contrast with a leading rival in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Senate. Booker described Sanders, a democratic socialist from Vermont, as the candidate with the best ideas and best chance of defeating Republican President Donald Trump. Another Kentucky Democratic candidate, Amy McGrath, endorsed Joe Biden for president in January. McGrath is a retired Marine combat aviator. McGrath and Booker are among several Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.
REAL ID-KENTUCKY
Kentucky opens Real ID licensing office in Madisonville
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has added another location to issue Real ID licenses. State officials said Monday that the new Madisonville office will handle widespread licensing requests. Starting Oct. 1, the new driver's licenses that comply with a federal travel law will be needed to board domestic flights or enter U.S. military bases. People without a Real ID after that date will have to show another form of identification, such as a passport. Officials say the Madisonville office will serve all Kentuckians regardless of where they live. The state previously opened Real ID licensing offices in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Paducah and Somerset.
BUYBACK SCHEME
Man pleads guilty in scheme that defrauded Toyota of $4.3M
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme that defrauded Toyota of more than $4.3 million. The Charleston Gazette-Mail cited an information filed in federal court in reporting that Stanley Clark admitted to fraudulently administering repurchasing transactions at Love Lexus Toyota in St. Albans. From 2008 to 2015, Toyota offered a buyback program for some Tacoma trucks that rusted quickly. Dealerships would get full refunds, but private owners would get 150% of what they paid. The information says Clark admitted to using a dealership in Kentucky to buy the trucks, fraudulently obtain titles for them and then send them to Toyota for a 150% refund.
FORT KNOX-NOISE ALERT
Fort Knox issues noise alert for March training
FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — It's going to get loud at Fort Knox. The U.S. Army says to expect more noise than normal at the central Kentucky post over the next couple of weeks as it hosts a training session March 3-16. News outlets report the training will involve larger caliber weapons than usual, military aircraft and land vehicles, according to a post on the Fort Knox Facebook page. Fort Knox said it was posting the alert as a courtesy to residents in surrounding communities who should expect to hear increased noise and vibrations.
WILDLIFE CENTER
Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Salato Wildlife Education Center is reopening in Kentucky this week. The center opens Tuesday in Frankfort. Visitors have indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities for wildlife including a bear, eagle, bobcats, deer, bison, birds of prey and more. Educational opportunities and activities include public wildlife trainings and feedings, enrichment programs and raptor encounters. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 18 and free for those younger than 5.