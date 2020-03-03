Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential candidacy has ended far short of its goal. But it will likely go down in history books as proof of the remarkable advances made by LGBTQ Americans in their quest for equality and acceptance. Activists are hailing the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as a trailblazer for being the first openly gay candidate to mount a major campaign for the White House. And they predict he'll be an inspiration for future waves of LGBTQ candidates at every level of U.S. politics. Buttigieg battled Bernie Sanders to a virtual first-place tie in the Iowa caucuses, but suspended his campaign after a poor showing in South Carolina.