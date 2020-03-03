Kimball taking precaution against coronavirus

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Kimball International says they’ve implemented a travel ban to and from China because of the coronavirus.
Kimball International says they’re monitoring this around the clock. They’re adding travel bans to countries with travel advisories that follow CDC and U.S. State Department guidance.
Kimball has a procurement office in China. Their employees are working from home under quarantine while offices are being sanitized.
Employees are given access to protective equipment such as N95 face masks. They also have mandatory temperature checks for anyone entering their offices in China.
We are told that no Dubois County employees returned from China or other countries with travel advisories in place since the virus outbreak.
