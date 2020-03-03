Hopkins Co. Job Expo offered over 400 open positions

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dozens of people in western Kentucky were out, putting their best foot forward as they look for new work.
Madisonville Community College held the Hopkins County Job Expo on Tuesday.
For 30-year-old Austin Pryor, the job expo was an event he couldn’t pass up.
“I got recently laid off, two weeks ago," Pryor said. “I have a family of three, my wife, my kids are growing, getting bigger. They gotta eat.”
Pryor was laid off from his previous employer, he was among 250 others who were left jobless.
“I didn’t want to pass up this opportunity," he said. “My wife is working two jobs trying to help. And I’m not the type of husband to allow her to outwork me. So as many jobs I can get opportunities in, I want to.”
Representatives from the job expo say not only does the event help ones left without jobs, but it also helps employers find people who are the right fit.
“We hear a lot of times from employers that there is not a qualified candidate pool in our area, and they can’t find employees. And then we hear on the other side of that, that people can’t find jobs," said Angela Carter, chair of Job Expo Committee. “And so we think it’s really important to put both of those parties in a room together and hopefully some magic will happen and some people will walk away here with a job.”
Dozens of job booths were set up awaiting resumes and handing out applications with a wide range of skill sets, and Pryor, just like many, wasn’t going to shy away from any of them.
“I get whatever I can get," Pryor said. “I don’t shy from nothing. Money is money. Whatever pays the bills. Whoever will give me a job, I’m more than willing to give them the opportunity.”
If you were unable to attend today’s job expo, you can still find open positions on Hopkins County’s website.
