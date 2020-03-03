Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week eight.
- Kiyron Powell - Bosse
- 50 points in last two games
- 24 rebounds in last two games
- 14 block is past two games
- 8 assists in past two games
- Tyler Myers - Day School
- 33 points
- Josiah Ricketts - North Posey
- Scored 2,000th career point
- Gavin Wimsatt - Owensboro
- 20 points
- 3 assists
- 3 steals
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week eight Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
