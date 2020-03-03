Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - week 8

By Bethany Miller | March 2, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:12 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week eight.

  • Kiyron Powell - Bosse
    • 50 points in last two games
    • 24 rebounds in last two games
    • 14 block is past two games
    • 8 assists in past two games
  • Tyler Myers - Day School
    • 33 points
  • Josiah Ricketts - North Posey
    • Scored 2,000th career point
  • Gavin Wimsatt - Owensboro
    • 20 points
    • 3 assists
    • 3 steals

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week eight Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

